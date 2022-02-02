STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hizb militant killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

During the operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, a hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, which was retaliated, police said.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:44 PM

Security personnel at an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

He has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa, a categorised terrorist, they said.

"Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Nadigam village area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, Army and CRPF there," a police spokesman said.

During the operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, a hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, which was retaliated, he said.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesman said.

He said, Malik alias Musa, a resident of Bongam in Shopian, was linked with proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and was active since 2020.

He was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities including recent attack on ASI Shabir Ahmad at Amishijipora Shopian while he was returning back from a mosque after offering prayers," the spokesman said.

Malik was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities, he said, adding incriminating material and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

