STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I don’t want to be Hema Malini, says Jayant Chaudhury after Amit Shah's invite

Referring to the RLD chief's comment, Anurag Thakur said, "He can’t be like Hema Malini as he doesn’t have people’s blessings."

Published: 02nd February 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav present a united show (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Stocking a controversy by bringing the name of BJP MP and famous Bollywood actor Hema Malini into poll discourse, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary claimed that his party leader Yogesh Chaudhury was wooed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying he would make him stars like Malini if he joined the party.

Jayant Chaudhary, who had rejected the BJP overtures last week, made the comments while campaigning in Mathura on Tuesday.

Referring to his party leader on stage with him, Chaudhary said, "Yogesh was saying he was told by Shah that, "Yogesh, join us. I will make you like Hema Malini."

His audience laughed and clapped at his reference to the actor-politician who is a BJP MP from Mathura. "I don't know what all they keep saying about me. It is not that they have any love or feeling for me. I tell them -- What will you get by pleasing me? I don't want to be Hema Malini. What will you do for the people? What have you done for the families of 700 farmers who died during protests? Why is Teni still a minister?," the RLD leader said.

RLD is in alliance with Samajwadi Party in the UP. The party has declared 33 RLD candidates across western UP. Jayant, who has not won any election since 2014, is believed to be having some traction among the Jat farmers’ community especially after the unrest over three contentious farm laws which the BJP repealed in November last year.

Meanwhile, reacting to Jayant’s controversial statement, Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is also handling BJP’s Uttar Pradesh campaign, hit back at RLD chief saying that the actor-turned-Mathura MP was elected based on her capabilities, popularity and work.

“Not once, but many times she was elected to the Parliament with the public’s blessings. It is true he cannot become Hema Malini. He does not have the people’s blessing,” Thakur said at a media briefing.

Chaudhary lost the Mathura seat to Hema Malini in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, he fought against Satya Pal Singh and lost from Baghpat. 

Amit Shah, at a meeting with over 250 Jat leaders in Delhi on January 26, had sent feelers to Jayant saying he had gone into the wrong family and that the BJP doors would always be open for the RLD.

"Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are together only till counting. If their (Samajwadi) government is formed, then Azam Khan will sit (in their government) and Jayant Bhai will be out," Shah had said later while addressing a poll rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RLD Amit Shah Hema Malini Jayant Chaudhary Yogesh Chaudhury
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp