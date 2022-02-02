In viral video, Jakhar claims 42 MLAs wanted him to be Punjab CM after Amarinder's exit

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: All is not well in the Punjab Congress even as the grand old party is set to announce a Chief Ministerial candidate shortly. The race is between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi might be announced as the CM face by the party high command in the coming days, as the party has started taking feedback via phone calls giving three options.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media in which senior Congress leader and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has claimed that after Capt Amarinder Singh's exit from the post of CM, he (Jakhar) was the first choice of MLAs and Channi the last.

In the video, Jakhar, while campaigning for his nephew Sandeep Jakhar in Abohar, is seen telling a group of people that when Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as CM and the Congress high command asked all the 79 MLAs who was their first choice as Chief Minister, he was the choice of the majority.

"After Amarinder reigned from the post of Chief Minister, the party high command told all the 79 MLAs to tell them telephonically whom they want as the Chief Minister. Forty-two of the MLAs took my name, 16 of Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 of Parneet Kaur who was Member of Parliament and wife of Amarinder, 6 of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and 2 of Charanjit Singh Channi," says Jakhar.

He says, "I am happy so many MLAs responded faith in me, despite me not having any position in the party and government. Later, Rahul Gandhi asked me to become Deputy Chief Minister but I refused."

He is heard saying that he has no complaints and God does whatever is right.

Jakhar has been vocal against his party for quite some time now. The timing of the statement by him is being seen by party leaders as a subtle reminder by the former PPCC chief about his relevance at a time when the party is asking its workers about the CM face.

Meanwhile, the Congress has started taking feedback from workers and voters on who should be the party’s CM face. In the phone call, a voice says, "Sat Sri Akal Ji. I’m calling on behalf of AICC, New Delhi. We are seeking your feedback for the choice of the candidate for the post of Punjab Chief Minister; Press 1 after the beep for Charanjit Singh Channi; Press 2 for Navjot Singh Sidhu; Press 3 if you feel the Congress should go without a CM face."

Feedback from district presidents and block presidents will also be taken.