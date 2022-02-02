STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur Polls 2022: Congress releases 2nd list of 10 candidates

Former minister Ningthoujam Biren Singh and legislator Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh are among the nominees featured in the second list.

Published: 02nd February 2022 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly election.

The party had on January 22 released the first list of 40 candidates with former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from Thoubal assembly seat.

Election to the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The result will be declared on March 10.

Comments

