STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitesh Rane surrenders, sent in police custody in attempt to murder case

The court had on Tuesday rejected Rane's bail and also held that custodial interrogation of Nitesh Rane was necessary as probe into the attempt to murder case was "incomplete."

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane. | (File PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday surrendered before a court in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra in an alleged attempt to murder case and was remanded in police custody till February 4, his lawyers said.

Nitesh, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, had withdrawn his bail plea from the Bombay High Court earlier in the day.

He subsequently surrendered before the Sindhudurg court, said special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat.

The prosecution then sought his police remand.

District and additional sessions judge (Sindhudurg) R B Rote had on Tuesday rejected Rane's bail application, saying it was "premature and not maintainable".

The court had also held that custodial interrogation of Nitesh Rane was necessary as probe into the attempt to murder case was "incomplete."

The case pertains to an alleged attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.

The BJP MLA had claimed that he was being targeted by the ruling Shiv Sena (which heads the MVA coalition government in Maharashtra) as it felt slighted by an incident of mocking outside the state legislature complex here last December.

It was political vendetta, he had alleged.

A Shiv Sena MLA had alleged that Nitesh Rane made 'meow meow' sound to mock minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on December 23 during the winter session.

Nitesh's father Narayan Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader, is a bitter critic of his former party and its leader, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP MLA's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told Justice C V Bhadang of the high court that he would like to withdraw the application seeking bail.

"The applicant intends to surrender and wants to join the investigation. This is despite the fact that the applicant still has five more days of protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court on January 27,” Maneshinde said.

Justice Bhadang then allowed the withdrawal.

Nitesh Rane's pre-arrest bail pleas had been rejected by both the lower court and the HC earlier.

The MLA then approached the supreme court, which on January 27 asked Maharashtra Police not to arrest him for ten days, and directed him to appear before the court in Sindhudurg and seek regular bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp