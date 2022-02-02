STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Probe launched in Bihar after cop serving in a judge's residence found injured; judge accuse the cop of threatening him

Khagaria superintendent of police Amitesh Kumar constituted a three-member team to look into the incident.

Published: 02nd February 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A police constable deployed as house guard at the official residence of principal judge of family court was found with injuries and was immediately hospitalized.

The injured constable has been identified as Virendra Singh.

However, the judge posted in Bihar's Khagaria district, Raj Kumar, chose to lodge a police complaint against the cop alleging that the latter threatened him to shoot with his gun and hurled abuses when reminded of laxity in the discharge of his duty.

The incident happened soon after the judge returned to his residence after the morning walk. “The sentry was found loitering around instead of manning the entrance gate,” the judge said in his complaint against the security guard.

Later Khagaria superintendent of police Amitesh Kumar constituted a three-member team to look into the incident. “Action will be taken on the receipt of the report of the inquiry team,” he said.

The SP said he initiated an investigation soon after the incident came to his notice. “Let the report come first. We will take action according to the provisions in the law,” he added.

This is the second incident of issuing a threat to the serving judicial officer in the state in the last six months. Earlier, a sub-inspector posted as a station house officer (SHO) barged into the office of a district and sessions judge and threatened to shoot him with his service revolver.

The police officer was unhappy with the judicial officer's remarks against the superintendent of police Satya Prakash. The police officer was arrested after the practising lawyers threatened to boycott their work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virendra Singh Bihar's Khagaria district superintendent of police Amitesh Kumar Judge Raj Kumar
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp