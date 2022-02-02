Probe launched in Bihar after cop serving in a judge's residence found injured; judge accuse the cop of threatening him

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A police constable deployed as house guard at the official residence of principal judge of family court was found with injuries and was immediately hospitalized.

The injured constable has been identified as Virendra Singh.

However, the judge posted in Bihar's Khagaria district, Raj Kumar, chose to lodge a police complaint against the cop alleging that the latter threatened him to shoot with his gun and hurled abuses when reminded of laxity in the discharge of his duty.

The incident happened soon after the judge returned to his residence after the morning walk. “The sentry was found loitering around instead of manning the entrance gate,” the judge said in his complaint against the security guard.

Later Khagaria superintendent of police Amitesh Kumar constituted a three-member team to look into the incident. “Action will be taken on the receipt of the report of the inquiry team,” he said.

The SP said he initiated an investigation soon after the incident came to his notice. “Let the report come first. We will take action according to the provisions in the law,” he added.

This is the second incident of issuing a threat to the serving judicial officer in the state in the last six months. Earlier, a sub-inspector posted as a station house officer (SHO) barged into the office of a district and sessions judge and threatened to shoot him with his service revolver.

The police officer was unhappy with the judicial officer's remarks against the superintendent of police Satya Prakash. The police officer was arrested after the practising lawyers threatened to boycott their work.