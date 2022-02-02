STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan gang bought leaked paper of REET exam  for Rs 5 crore, planned to sell it at Rs 45 crore

Jaipur district co-ordinator Dr Pradeep Parashar has been arrested and investigations are still going on about the role of other officers and people related to the examination.

Published: 02nd February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran, EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In the police Special Operations Group (SOG) probe into the teacher recruitment scam of Rajasthan, shocking and incredible disclosures are being made daily. The inquiry so far has found that the sources of leaking the paper of the REET exam were also connected to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) office. The arrested gang had bought the paper directly before the examination for Rs 5 crore and had prepared to sell it for Rs 45 crore.

According to sources in police HQ, Ramkripal Meena, Bhajanlal Vishnoi and Udaram Vishnoi – among the main accused in the REET paper leak case – have revealed that almost a month before the exam preparations were initiated to grab the paper. It was decided to buy the paper for the REET exam for Rs 5 crore and it was decided to sell the said paper to selected 280 to 300 candidates for Rs 15 lakh from each candidate.

Plan was to get a huge 45 crore rupees from these examinees in exchange for leaking the papers. REET paper was also sold for between Rs 5 and Rs 15 lakh to some examinees at the last moment. Investigating officers are holding a detailed probe to confirm all these revelations. The paper had reached 300 candidates before the exam.

Jaipur district co-ordinator Dr Pradeep Parashar has been arrested and investigations are still going on about the role of other officers and people related to the examination. The SOG had arrested Parashar on Sunday night after several hours of interrogation and is now probing the appointment of Parashar and the role of sacked Board President Dr D P Jaroli in the paper leak case.

