STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Review coverage of Covid second dose amongst adolescents daily: Centre to states, UTs

Health Secretary Bhushan said a tailored communication strategy, focused at adolescent population and their caregivers, should also be rolled out.

Published: 02nd February 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that timely completion of the Covid vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients, the Centre has asked the states and Union Territories to review the coverage of second dose amongst adolescents daily.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a tailored communication strategy, focused at adolescent population and their caregivers, should also be rolled out to make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence.

"I hereby request you to direct the concerned officials to accelerate the 2nd dose coverage amongst due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while also ensuring that remaining beneficiaries for 1 dose also receive it in a time-bound manner,” Bhushan said.

Noting that timely completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients, Bhushan said "it is important that the coverage second dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at state/UT and similar review is undertaken at district level as well."

The vaccination of 15-17 years old started on January 3 and till now 63 per cent have been covered with the first dose in a span of less than a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COvid vaccination
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp