Sikkim Police arrests man for killing girlfriend in Gangtok hotel

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Bihar's Chapra district for allegedly killing his girlfriend in a Gangtok hotel in December last year, an officer said on Wednesday.

The police arrested Kumar Gyaneshwar Singh who was on the run for a month after murdering his 26-year-old girlfriend and brought him to Gangtok on Tuesday night.

The arrest was carried out with the support of Bihar police on Tuesday.

The body of the woman was found from a hotel here at Pani house on December 30.

Superintendent of Police of East district, Y Shiva Prasad Wednesday said that the accused and the deceased were lovers and had checked into the hotel after arriving from Chapra, Bihar on December 27 last year.

On the same night after consuming alcohol both of them had a fight because the accused was having multiple other love affairs.

It is during this fight that the accused is said to have hit the woman in her abdomen and both of them had gone to sleep.

The next morning when the accused woke up, he found his girlfriend dead and ran away.