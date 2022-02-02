STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those fighting polls over Jinnah, Aurangzeb, Pakistan will face defeat: Jayant Chaudhary slams BJP

Slamming the BJP-led Centre over the budget 2022, he said the annual financial statement had nothing for youths, farmers and job creation.

Published: 02nd February 2022

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary (File | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA/SHAMLI: Accusing the BJP of spreading communalism, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary said on Wednesday that those fighting polls on issues of “Jinnah, Aurangzeb, Pakistan” will face a major defeat in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a poll event in Shamli's Kairana area with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said the tie-up between their parties for UP assembly polls is to usher in a “practical and positive” change in the state.

He said their slogan and the issues are the same: “Ganna jitega, Jinnah haarega”, referring to farmers of western UP and Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Those fighting polls on issues of Jinnah, Aurangzeb, Pakistan will face a major defeat. The farmers, the poor, and the youth will win this time,” he said Slamming the BJP-led Centre over the budget 2022, he said the annual financial statement had “nothing” for youths, farmers and job creation.

He cited the Economic Survey and said there was increased dependence on MGNREGA but the provision of work under that scheme has also been reduced in this budget.

“The MNREGA has played a significant role in helping the poor and labourers. We have seen that during the pandemic also. But in budget 2022, the budget for MNREGA was reduced from 1. 11 lakh crore last year to 73,000 crore this year,” the RLD chief said.

In 2018-19, that is three years ago, an average of 51 man-days of work was provided under the scheme against the stipulated 100 days, Jayant said adding that has further been brought down to 44 man-days now.

“This is gross injustice,” he remarked.

He said budget allocation for 'more drop per crop' scheme and crop insurance scheme have also been reduced in budget 2020 which has hurt the farmers.

“They use the phrase 'double engine' (BJP government both in state and at Centre) but the youth and farmers of UP are getting thrashed by this 'double engine',” he added.

The three assembly constituencies of Kairana, Shamli and Thana Bhawan in the Shamli district of UP will go to the polls on February 10.

Election results will be declared on March 10.

