Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Bihar's Lakhisarai

The Lakhisarai SP is camping at the site. There was no report of any casualty or injury to police personnel in the exchange of fire.

Published: 02nd February 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Wednesday. One self-loading rifle (SLR) and a pistol, earlier looted from the security personnel, were recovered from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Koda and Birendra Koda, who were evading arrest in connection with Maoist related incidents. The bodies were later sent to the Sadar hospital at Lakhisarai for post mortem.

Additional director general (law and order) Sanjay Singh said the police started combing operations in Lathia forest under Chanan police station in Lakhisarai district early on Wednesday morning following a tip-off about a congregation of hardcore activists.

Armed guerillas of the banned outfit started opening fire on seeing the security forces proceeding towards their hideouts. A fierce gun-battle ensued, leaving two Maoists dead and several others wounded.

The injured, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the topography of the area. “Bloodstains found at the encounter site suggested that some more activists of the banned outfit suffered bullet injuries in the exchange of fire,” the ADGP said.

He said the bodies of the killed Maoists have been recovered by the police and sent for autopsy. The incident followed the abduction of two members of a family recently. The father-son duo were later released under pressure from the police.

