UP elections: Mayawati launches attack on SP, Congress and BJP in first poll rally in Agra

Published: 02nd February 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Stepping out to address her first public rally for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on her political rivals including the SP, Congress and the BJP in Agra on Wednesday. Agra will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Calling upon the voters to reject all three parties, the former UP CM, who helmed the state four times, accused her political rivals of giving a tough time to people of all sections of society, especially the deprived and downtrodden.

Addressing the gathering, Mayawati also slammed the media for spreading propaganda that she was missing from the poll arena. She claimed that the media falsely propagated that BSP leaders were not visible on the ground.

“I came to Lucknow when the Covid-19 situation improved and had been working from there. Then, I had to go to Delhi for two days after the demise of my mother. I worked for other states from Lucknow. I got free yesterday and today came to my people in Agra, the state's Dalit capital,” said the BSP chief striking a connect with the people of Agra.

Seeking votes in the name of law and order reminding people of her governance, Mayawati urged supporters to stay vigilant against opinion polls and pre-poll surveys by the media. All pre-election opinion polls, she said, would fall flat and the BSP would bounce back to power with absolute majority like it did in 2007.

“We did a splendid job when we were in power. The tasks undertaken by our regime were copied by the parties which succeeded us. Our government should be brought back for the welfare of all castes and communities,” she further said, urging voters to follow the COVID protocol while going to the polling stations to cast their votes.

Taking the Samajwadi Party to task, Mayawati said its rule was dominated by goons and hooligans. “The SP worked only for one caste and tormented the SCs and STs during its regime,” said Mayawati. She added that it was the SP which opposed the reservation in promotions by tearing the papers of the bill which was being brought in Parliament.

Calling the Congress master of theatrics, the BSP chief claimed that when it was in power, it never thought of women emancipation. “They had been against SCs, STs and backward classes. They had to lose power due to their wrong policies. They ignored Baba Saheb Ambedkar and did not confer Bharat Ratna on him during their regime,” said Mayawati.

Similarly, putting the BJP in the firing line, the BSP chief accused the saffron brigade of following only the policies propounded by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

