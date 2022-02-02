STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand polls: Congress manifesto promises 40 per cent women in police force

The manifesto called Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra' also promised to give priority to women in 40 per cent government jobs and capping of LPG prices at Rs 500.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi released the Congress manifesto for Uttarakhand at a virtual rally in Dehradun. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the Congress' manifesto for Uttarakhand on Wednesday promising to reserve 40 per cent jobs for women in the police department, jobs to four lakh people, and creation of a 'tourism police' force.

The manifesto called ‘Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra' also promised to give priority to women in 40 per cent government jobs and capping of LPG prices at Rs 500.

Gandhi released the manifesto at a virtual rally here, streamed live in all 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

Accusing the BJP government in Uttarakhand of doing nothing over the past five years, she asked people to take their vote seriously calling it their “most powerful weapon” to bring change.

"The present government did nothing in five years. We still see only the work done by our government which preceded it. They did nothing because they did not have the intention," she said.

"The Congress can bring change but only if you wake up to fight for your rights and for the future of your children," the AICC general secretary said.

"The engine of the so-called double-engine has itself stopped working due to the unprecedented rise in petrol and diesel prices," she said.

She said the dues of sugarcane farmers across the country amount to Rs 14,000 crore which could have been settled easily if Rs 16,000 crore spent for buying two aeroplanes for the Prime Minister was utilised for that purpose.

"The country went through its worst crisis during the second wave of corona as the Centre exported both oxygen and vaccines to foreign countries," she said.

She said the budget had nothing for the common man in it.

"I was told that diamond has become cheap but medicines costlier.”

She advised people not to be taken in by the promises being made by political parties, and exhorted them to ask for their “roadmap” if they had to change their lives and improve their lot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress manifesto
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp