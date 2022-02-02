STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran CPI(M) leader & former Tripura Assembly Speaker R C Debnath dies at 66

By PTI

AGARTALA: Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Ramendra Chandra Debnath died of kidney failure in Kolkata, a party leader said here on Wednesday.

He was 66 and is survived by wife, son and daughters.

"Debnath was on dialysis for past few years and he was in Kolkata for treatment where he died on Tuesday leaving a huge vacuum in the political circle”, the senior CPI (M) leader said.

Debnath is the sitting MLA of Yubarajnagar assembly constituency.

He won the seat for the first time in 1993 and won it for six times.

He was the Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assmbly for three terms.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Manik Sarkar, Speaker Ratan Chakraborty expressed their shock over the death of Debnath.

The last rites of Debnath will be performed in his native village in Dharmanagar sub-division on Wednesday, the party leader said.

