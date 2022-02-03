STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40% jobs for women in Uttarakhand: Promisess Priyanka Gandhi if party forms government in state

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that if the party forms government in the state, women will be provided 40% reservation in government jobs. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that if the party forms government in the state, women will be provided 40% reservation in government jobs. 

After releasing the party’s manifesto for the hill state, she addressed people across 70 Assembly seats virtually. “In our manifesto, we have promised to limit the LPG cylinder price to Rs 500, 40% reservation for women in government jobs in Uttarakhand, constitution of a separate ‘Tourism Police’, 40% reservation for women  in police jobs in Uttarakhand, increment in salaries of ASHA workers,” said the Congress leader. 

Priyanka said the PM bought himself two aircraft for Rs 16,000 crore. “He could have paid Rs 14,000 crore to sugarcane farmers. He chose his planes over farmers,” she said.

  • Muralo
    Priyanka gandhi jobs. What you were doing sll these years
    1 day ago reply
