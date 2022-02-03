STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Adityanath's clean image to benefit party in UP polls: BJP leader Arun Singh

The BJP's national general secretary claimed that the welfare of the poor has been given a priority by his party's government.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MATHURA: BJP leader Arun Singh on Thursday claimed that the party will get the advantage of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's clean image in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as no allegation of corruption has been made against him like leaders of opposition parties.

The BJP's national general secretary claimed that the welfare of the poor has been given a priority by his party's government, which has ensured free ration to the needy, direct transfer of money in bank accounts of women, better law and order and the elimination of riots.

People have realised the difference, the BJP leader told reporters here, alleging that in the past, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati have been accused of corruption during their term as the state chief minister.

Allegation of corruption of even a single rupee has not be made against Adityanath, he said.

The party is bound to get the advantage of this in the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, he said.

The BJP leader claimed that his party will sweep the polls, winning over 300 of 403 Assembly seats in the state.

He also reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the BJP government over the widening of the gap between the rich and the poor, saying nobody takes the leader seriously as he dubbed his statement as "immature".

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that the present government in the country has created two Indias, one for the rich and the other for the poor.

The leader had also criticised the government's policy towards China.

Attacking the Congress leader, Singh said whenever Gandhi speaks, he lowers the prestige of the country.

The Congress leader should disclose the amount Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received from China, the BJP leader asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Singh Yogi Adityanath BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp