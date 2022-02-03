STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar: CBI arrests Customs Superintendent, computer operator in bribery case

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said that Deepak Kumar Chaudhary- the Superintendent of Custom at Bihar's Motihari and a computer operator were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Published: 03rd February 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Image used for representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few days after the recent arresting of a senior IAS officer working as the director of Punjab Roadways in bribery case, the CBI arrested yet another senior government officer, posted in Bihar's Motihari as Superintendent of Custom along with a computer operator in a bribery case.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi through a statement on Wednesday said that Deepak Kumar Chaudhar y- the Superintendent of Custom at Motihari in Bihar and a computer operator of his office, identified as Anand Kumar, were arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

Sharing details, Joshi said that the agency had registered against the Superintendent of Custom and a computer operator for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 90,000 which was 30 per cent of estimated value of seized goods Rs 3 lakh. After negotiation, amount of bribe reduced to Rs 50000 from Rs 90,000.

The goods were seized by the Motihari custom department on December 31 in 2021. The bribe was allegedly demanded by the accused for favourably disposing off the seizure case of complainant and facilitating the release of a vehicle seized with goods.

Joshi further added that the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. "Post arresting searches were conducted by the CBI personnel at the premises of accused in which some incriminating documents were also recovered," Joshi said, adding the accused were
remanded to judicial custody after being produced before the competent court at Patna.

