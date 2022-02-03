STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MLA from Bara seat quits party

I have no remorse against it but I have been hurt by the fact that none of the top leaders of the party deemed it necessary to take me into confidence and inform me about it, he said. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The BJP MLA from reserved Bara assembly constituency in Prayagraj district quit the party on Wednesday in protest against allegedly being kept in dark about the party's intention to leave the seat for a coalition partner candidate.

BJP MLA Ajay Kumar told reporters that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Explaining his reason for taking the drastic step, Dr Kumar said he had been hearing of the BJP leadership's intention to leave the Bara seat for a candidate of alliance partner Apna Dal (S), "I have no remorse against it but I have been hurt by the fact that none of the top leaders of the party deemed it necessary to take me into confidence and inform me about it," he said.

"I have been deeply hurt by it and I am leaving the BJP with a heavy heart. I performed honestly and sincerely all the duties and responsibilities assigned to me as a BJP worker and MLA. The party was never hurt or harmed by any of my actions," he said.

Dr Kumar had won from Bara in both the 2012 and the 2017 assembly elections -- first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a BJP member.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Kumar BJP BJP MLA Bara Assembly Prayagraj
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp