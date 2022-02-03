BJP takes umbrage to Rahul remarks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha on the judiciary and Election Commission and demanded an apology.

“I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out that Rahul’s statement had factual errors. “In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The five Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter. “Mr Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is INC’s be all and end all. The people of India know it well.”

Congress leaders jumped to Rahul’s defence. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an attempt is being made to abolish institutions and implement the rule of one person in the country. “The gap between rich and poor is increasing.

The Modi government is focussed only in the service of the big capitalists,” Gehlot tweeted. He added that Rahul, while raising the voice of the states, spoke the truth that the Central government does not believe in dialogue with the states. “The Centre takes unilateral decisions without consulting the states. People have found out about BJP’s repressive policies.”