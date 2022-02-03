STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP takes umbrage to Rahul remarks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out that Rahul’s statement had factual errors.

Published: 03rd February 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha on the judiciary and Election Commission and demanded an apology.

“I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out that Rahul’s statement had factual errors. “In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The five Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter. “Mr Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is INC’s be all and end all. The people of India know it well.”

Congress leaders jumped to Rahul’s defence. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an attempt is being made to abolish institutions and implement the rule of one person in the country. “The gap between rich and poor is increasing.

The Modi government is focussed only in the service of the big capitalists,” Gehlot tweeted. He added that Rahul, while raising the voice of the states, spoke the truth that the Central government does not believe in dialogue with the states. “The Centre takes unilateral decisions without consulting the states. People have found out about BJP’s repressive policies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju BJP
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp