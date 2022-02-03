STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress forms alliance with TDP to fight panchayat and municipal polls in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

It has been agreed that TDP will contest from Ward number 2, 5 and 16 of Port Blair Municipal Council election.

Published: 03rd February 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Congress unit has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party for the municipal and panchayat polls in the union territory.

The Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee (ANTCC) president Rangalal Halder and Telugu Desam Party local unit president Manikya Rao Yadav held a meeting at Gandhi Bhawan here on Wednesday and decided to form an alliance.

It has been agreed that TDP will contest from Ward number 2, 5 and 16 of Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC) election.

"In the interest of development and seeking a democratic rule in A&N Islands, we have formed an alliance comprising Congress and TDP. We will strive for victory and I am confident that this alliance will help Congress in winning PBMC and panchayat election," Halder said.

The panchayat and municipal polls in the union territory will be held on March 6. The notification for the panchayat and Port Blair Municipal Council election will be issued on February 4.

The last date for filing nomination is February 11 while scrutiny will take place on February 12 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 14. The election will take place on March 6 and counting of votes will be held on March 8.

Comments

