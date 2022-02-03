Congress releases list of 27 candidates for UP polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday released its seventh list of 27 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The list has 11 women, including four replacing candidates previously announced.

The party has replaced its Lucknow East candidate, nominating Manoj Tiwari in place of Pankaj Tiwari.

The Congress is contesting the state polls with women in focus and has also released a separate manifesto for youth, assuring them of employment opportunities and have laid down a roadmap of how to provide jobs, if elected to power.