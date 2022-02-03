STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engaged with Canada over concerns relating to anti-India activities: Government in Parliament

Published: 03rd February 2022 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

MoS (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan

MoS (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada is spreading anti-India feelings and the government remained closely engaged with that country over the issue, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

He told Rajya Sabha that both governments have recognised the fundamental principle of respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India and Canada as the basis of bilateral ties.

"The vast majority of people of Indian origin in Canada share a warm emotional bond with India and have worked for the betterment of relations between India and Canada," Muraleedharan said.

"There is a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada who spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities," he said.

The minister was replying to a question.

"The government of India remains closely engaged with the Government of Canada to address our concerns relating to anti-India activities by the extremist elements," he said.

Muraleedharan said the government maintains close contact with the Indians in Canada, and its policy is to make continuous efforts to strengthen the bond with the community.

To a separate question, he said no pledge or commitment has been made by India and Japan for spending USD 10 billion and funding patterns under the public-private partnership for the Asia Africa growth corridor.

Muraleedharan, referring to an India-Japan joint statement of 2017, said the prime ministers of the two countries welcomed the efforts to explore the development of industrial corridors and industrial networks for the growth of Asia and Africa.

In the joint statement, he said the two prime ministers expressed their strong commitment to work together to enhance connectivity in India and with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region including Africa.

