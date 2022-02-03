Followers of Ambedkar should join Samajwadi Party to oust BJP from power: Akhilesh

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said followers of Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar should join the party's effort to oust the BJP from power so that democracy could be saved and people's right protected.

Yadav said this during a joint press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary when asked about BSP leader Mayawati, whose party had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Ambedkarwadi (followers of Ambdekar) should come with 'samajwadis' (socialists) as we have to save the Constitution and democracy. If these are not saved, just think what will happen to our rights," Yadav said.

Yadav said his outfit has support of different parties representing varied sections of society.

"We are multi-coloured people. We have red, green, white and blue--all with us," he said seeking the support of followers of the Dalit icon when asked about the BSP going solo this time.

Yadav also mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who in a recent statement said he will "cool down" those hotting up passions after March 10, the date when results of the state Assembly polls will be declared.

"He is our CM and not any compressor that he will cool us down," Yadav said, adding that the chief minister didn't know what he was saying.

Yadav said if his party forms the government in the state, there will be no "garmi" (tension) but "bharti" (appointment) as the youth will be given jobs.

"Every youth will defeat the BJP this time as they took away their jobs," he said.

Yadav said Adityanath should "take care of himself" as he is not going to be the chief minister again.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary alleged that those in power are "trying to destroy" the unity between both parties.

"A large number of people are joining our caravan. This has increased the anger of the BJP people. The chief minister is using such language which has never been heard before from any person occupying that position," he said.

"It seems Yogi did not understand the mood of western UP. The more he threatens us, the more organised and powerful we will be," he said.

Yadav also criticised the General Budget presented by the Union government in Parliament, saying "I have heard that diamonds will become cheaper. See how much the government has taken care of the poor."