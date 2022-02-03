STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India has a policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism: Government on Afghanistan situation

Muraleedharan also referred to the India-hosted regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by NSAs of regional countries.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a Taliban fighter used for representational purpose only (File| Photo)

Image of a Taliban fighter used for representational purpose only (File| Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has a policy of "zero tolerance" on terrorism and believes in collective global efforts to counter the menace, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday in the backdrop of developments in Afghanistan.

The minister said in the Rajya Sabha that India continued its engagement on issues related to Afghanistan, including terrorism and radicalisation, with international stakeholders and regional partners.

"India has a historical and civilizational relationship with Afghanistan. As a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about the recent developments in that country," he said.

"Government of India has a policy of zero tolerance on terrorism and believes in collective efforts of the international community to counter the menace," Muraleedharan added.

He was replying to a question on whether the government is considering forging a cooperative approach for tackling threats such as terrorism and radicalisation in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

"India continued its engagement on issues related to Afghanistan, including terrorism and radicalisation, with the international stakeholders and regional partners at various fora," he said.

"In this regard, the Prime Minister participated in the SCO-CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) Summit and the G-20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan," the minister said.

He also mentioned the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 on Afghanistan.

The resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan, demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement should be found to the crisis.

Muraleedharan also referred to the India-hosted regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

He said an outcome document, Delhi Declaration, was issued.

It reflected the "regional consensus" on major issues of regional stability and security.

"On December 10, India hosted a ministerial-level special session on 'Afghanistan' on the sidelines of the third India-Central Asia Dialogue which was chaired by the External Affairs Minister and was attended by the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries," the minister said.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting the first India-Central Asia Summit, attended by the presidents of the Central Asian Republics, on January 27.

"During the meeting, the leaders discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan including issues related to terrorism and radicalisation," Muraleedharan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muraleedharan Taliban
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp