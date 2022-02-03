STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lady mukhiya of Bihar's Virgaon village announces reward in exchange of info on liquor smugglers

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:53 PM

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first of its kind in 'dry' Bihar, a female mukhiya announced to reward people for sharing information about tipplers or liquor smugglers.

Archana Anand, mukhiya of Virgaon under Mahisi block in Saharsa district, said that she would offer Rs 5100 for giving information about those consuming alcohol or being involved in illicit trade under her jurisdiction.

An ardent supporter of prohibition policy of the state government, Archana said that it has saved lives of hundreds of poor who would have died or got infected with serious diseases after consuming alcohol. "Women are more delighted due to prohibition in the state," she said.

Her husband, Shivendra Singh Jishu, is stated to be a leader of JDU in Saharsa. Lauding the role of the mukhiya, Jishu said, "She is trying to do whatever she thinks right in the interest of the people and the government. I am just cooperating her."

Archna's initiative to assist the government agencies in implementation of prohibition law effectively has become a talking point in the area. "This is a good initiative of the mukhiya. It should be appreciated," a local resident Madan Thakur said.

Around 2.55 lakh newly representatives of three tier panchayati raj institutions, including 8,072 mukhiyas, took a pledge last month not to consume liquor and dissuade others from doing so. The state came under complete prohibition in April 2016.

