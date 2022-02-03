STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Malegaon blast: Another witness turns hostile, says ATS forced him to name RSS leaders

As the witness denied having given a voluntary statement to the ATS, Judge P R Sitre of the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases declared him hostile.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the special NIA court in connection with the Malegaon blast case in Mumbai Monday

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the special NIA court in connection with the Malegaon blast case in Mumbai Monday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Another witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case told the trial court here on Thursday that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) tortured and forced him to name RSS leaders during the probe.

As the witness denied having given a voluntary statement to the ATS, Judge P R Sitre of the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases declared him hostile.

Of 222 prosecution witnesses examined in the case so far, 17 have turned hostile (refused to support the prosecution case).

The witness told the court on Thursday that the ATS, which had probed the case initially, took him in custody multiple times and he was tortured.

ATS officials forced him to name the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its leaders, he alleged.

He was not an RSS member, nor did he know the name of any RSS functionary, the witness said.

Earlier, another prosecution witness had told the court that the ATS forced him to name Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh chief minister) and four RSS leaders.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in north Maharashtra's Nashik district.

The accused in the case include BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sudhakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

All of them are out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2008 Malegaon blast Malegaon blast case Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad National Investigation Agency
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp