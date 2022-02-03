STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mehbooba, Tharoor slam denial of entry to girls wearing hijab at Karnataka college

Meanwhile, state home minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters in Bengaluru that students should wear the attire decided by educational institutions and not wear hijab or saffron shawls

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo| EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The denial of entry to girls wearing hijab at a college in Karnataka's Udupi district gained national attention on Thursday with former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and former Union minister and Congress MP Shashi Throor slamming the government over the issue.

Both the leaders tweeted a video in which a staff member of a Government PU College in Kundapur in Udupi district is seen slamming the door on the face of girls who are trying to enter the college campus. Mehbooba, who also sports a hijab, said, “Beti bachao beti parhoa is yet another hollow slogan. Muslims are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhi's India into Godse's India.”

Tharoor tweeted, “It's been a strength of India thateveryone is free to wear what they want. If the hijab is disallowed, what about the Sikh turban? The Hindu's forehead mark? The Christian's Crucifix? This college is going down a slippery slopa. Let the girls in. Let them study. Let them decide.”

Meanwhile, state home minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters in Bengaluru that students should wear the attire decided by educational institutions and not wear hijab or saffron shawls. Educational institutions should overcome the barriers of religion and caste and have the feeling that all are one. Religious practices should be followed in places of worship, he said.

He added that he has directed the police to keep an eye on fundamental organisations and take stern action against those who disturb unity.

