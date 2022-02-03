STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCW notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri for making remarks against Muslim women

In a tweet, the NCW said it has asked that the reply is given within 48 hours.

Published: 03rd February 2022

Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri, seeking her explanation for allegedly making communal remarks against Muslim women.

Giri, reportedly in a video, was heard making communal remarks against Muslim women.

"NCW has taken cognisance of the matter and sought explanation from Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri on the remarks made in the video. The Commission has also asked to ensure that the reply is given within 48 hours," the NCW tweeted.

