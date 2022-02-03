STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No plan to evacuate Indians from Kazakhstan in view of stable situation: Government

Around 7,000 Indians are residing in Kazakhstan that witnessed large-scale violence following protests last month.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

People look at the city hall building in the central square blocked by Kazakhstan troops and police in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said it is not planning to evacuate the Indian citizens from Kazakhstan as the situation in the central Asian country is stable now.

"No plans of evacuation of Indian nationals from Kazakhstan are required in view of the stable situation of the country," Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said in Rajya Sabha.

She was replying to a question on whether the government plans to evacuate stranded Indians from Kazakhstan.

Around 7,000 Indians are residing in Kazakhstan that witnessed large-scale violence following protests last month.

The protests were initially triggered by a rise in fuel prices.

The minister said the Indians are reportedly safe and secure.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a separate question, said the sanctioned strength of the Indian Foreign Service is 1011, against which there are 848 officers at present.

"Vacancies arising in the Indian Foreign Service are filled by direct recruitment through the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and promotions from feeder cadre," he said.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs also takes officers from other ministries and departments on deputation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakashi Lekhi
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp