Pakistani intruder killed along IB in Punjab's Ferozepur

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, BSF official said on Thursday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel noticed some suspicious movement on the intervening night of February 2 and 3 and raised an alert.

Troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop.

Sensing threat, BSF personnel opened fire, killing the unidentified intruder on the spot, they said.

A search operation is underway by BSF troops.