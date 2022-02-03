STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani intruder killed along IB in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel noticed some suspicious movement on the intervening night of February 2 and 3 and raised an alert.

BSF patrol near the international border

BSF patrol near the international border (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, BSF official said on Thursday.

Troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop.

Sensing threat, BSF personnel opened fire, killing the unidentified intruder on the spot, they said.

A search operation is underway by BSF troops.

