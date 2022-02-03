Poll pitch in Rajya Sabha debate on Motion of Thanks

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Motion of Thanks to the Presidential address in Rajya Sabha turned out to be more of political speeches ahead of Assembly elections in five states. Several speakers spoke of issues related to these states, while the Opposition attacked the government over inflation, unemployment, and ‘destroying’ federal structure of the country.

Interestingly, the Motion in both Houses was moved by BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh and seconded in Rajya Sabha by a BJP MP from Punjab and BJP MP from UP in Lok Sabha. About 99 amendments to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address moved by 14 Rajya Sabha MPs were admitted while 10 were rejected, including those on Pegasus spyware.

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Geeta alias Chandraprabha initiated the debate in and talked about work done in UP by the Yogi government and other Central schemes that have been implemented in the state. BJP MP Shwait Malik, who seconded the proposal, comes from Punjab and talked about Central infrastructure projects in the state.

Attacking the Modi government on unemployment, inflation and China border issues, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who initiated the discussion, also spoke about atrocities against Christians, with the treasury benches linking it to Goa elections. PM Narendra Modi was present during the hour-long speech by Kharge.

“The discussion has become more of political speeches and now other speakers will have to respond in a similar way,” Kharge said, adding that the President’s speech is expected to be a policy document and a vision document but there was no mention of inflation, unemployment, farmers, and atrocities against backward classes.“You work less and it is more about the campaign and making false promises. Democracy is under threat as people are not allowed to speak the truth and those who speak the truth are labelled anti-national.”

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva criticised the proposed amendments in all-India services cadre rules giving more powers to the Centre, saying that this transgresses into the rights of the states. “Did you consult any of the states?”

Naidu asks MPs to behave

After the winter session saw protests against the suspension of 12 MPs, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked MPs to ensure smooth functioning of the House. After almost a year, Rajya Sabha functioned without disruptions. The last time when it functioned without disruption was on March 19, 2021.Naidu said disruptions in the House are highly disturbing.