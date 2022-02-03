STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools reopen for senior students in Bengal; online lessons still an option in some institutes

South Point High School, one of the reputed institutes here, commenced classes for students of 9 and 11, while those of 10 and 12 have been told to register their attendance starting Monday.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Several schools in the city resumed physical classes for senior students on Thursday, in accordance with the directions of West Bengal government, while some others have decided to open their campuses later this month only after ensuring that all COVID-related safety measures are in place.

South Point High School, one of the reputed institutes here, commenced classes for students of 9 and 11, while those of 10 and 12 have been told to register their attendance starting Monday, its spokesperson Krishna Damani told PTI.

Students of class 8 will be attending school from February 16, he said.

Two La Martiniere schools for boys and girls, both known for academic excellence, will start imparting on-campus lessons to students of classes 8 to 12 from February 7, its secretary Supriyo Dhar said.

School authorities, however, would be holding classes in hybrid mode -- both online and offline -- to avoid crowding, Dhar said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier this week announced that physical classes would resume in schools from February 3 for students of 8 to 12, in view of the improvement in the pandemic situation.

An official at G D Birla Centre for Education said that most senior students attended school on Thursday.

"Those unwilling to attend physical classes can log in virtually," he said.

Similarly, Arijit Mitra, the principal of Nava Nalanda, that the state board-affiliated school will open its campuses on February 11 after "fine-tuning" all COVID-19 measures.

Mitra said that the school was hopeful that its senior students would get vaccinated before physical classes resume.

Abhishek Kumar Yadav, the academic director of Griffins International School, maintained that a virtual meeting will be arranged with parents to allay their fears before classes resume on February 7.

"We want the campus to be ready to welcome students and teachers. We will be holding a virtual meeting with the parents to allay fears, if any, as Class 8 students aren't vaccinated."

"We are also planning to have activities, open classrooms to help children get acclimatised to regular classroom schedule," he added.

Educationist Pabitra Sarkar said suspension of classes has adversely affected students in many ways over the past two years.

"I am not sure if the whole issue is being treated in a well-calibrated manner or with a hasty approach by the state government, given that the pandemic isn't over yet. It is also equally true that cessation of on-campus activities did take a heavy toll on the education and well-being of students," Sarkar said.

Students' organisations, the SFI and the ABVP, have hailed the chief minister's decision to commence classes for students of senior sections and both claimed credit for the government's move.

"We will carry on intense agitation in the coming days to ensure that all classes resume on-campus activities," ABVP state secretary Saptarshi Sarkar said.

Srijan Bhattacharya, the SFI state general secretary, claimed that "due to the organisation's sustained agitation, the TMC-run government had to take this decision."

Schools and colleges in Bengal have largely remained shut since March 16 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Institutes had briefly opened in February and November last year only to close down again as number of infections kept soaring across the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp