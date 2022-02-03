STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scindia objects to Tharoor's remarks over replies in Hindi in Lok Sabha

While responding to supplementary questions asked by members from Tamil Nadu in English, Scindia replied in Hindi.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:34 PM

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took issue with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks on giving replies in Hindi in Lok Sabha.

While responding to supplementary questions asked by members from Tamil Nadu in English, Scindia replied in Hindi.

Soon after, Tharoor, who is a member from Kerala, commented that it was an "apman (insult)" that the minister was responding in Hindi.

The minister speaks English and let him reply in English, Tharoor said.

"Zara jawab Hindi mein mat dijiye, ye apman hai logon ka (Please don't give replies in Hindi, it is an insult to people)," Tharoor said during Question Hour.

A visibly peeved Scindia said it was strange for the member to make such a comment.

"Mein Hindi bole to eithraaz ho raha hai (If I speak in Hindi, (the member) has objection," he said, adding that there was also a translator in the House.

Immediately after Tharoor made the remarks, Speaker Om Birla said, "Ye apman nahi hain (this is not an insult)."

