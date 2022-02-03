STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tejashwi slams Nitish over 'sexual exploitation' of girls at 'Aftercare Home' in Bihar

A video showing an inmate of Gaighat based 'Aftercare Home for Females' went viral on social media on February 1 in which she alleged that she along with other inmates were forced into immoral acts

Published: 03rd February 2022

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday came down heavily on the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged sexual exploitation of inmates of 'Aftercare Home for Females' at Gaighat in Patna.

Talking to the media at Patna airport after his return from New Delhi, leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said the incident that came to light three-four days ago in the 'Uttar Rakha Griha' in Patna was very shocking. “I will first inquire into the matter and then give my statement,” he said.

He, however, assailed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his failure to identity 'Tonda Wale Uncle' and 'Muchh Wale Uncle' who frequented the 'Balika Grih' located at Sahu Road in Muzaffarpur, which had virtually turned into a centre of sexual abuse of girl inmates.

A video showing an inmate of Gaighat based 'Aftercare Home for Females' went viral on social media on February 1 in which she alleged that she along with other inmates were forced into immoral acts at the behest of the superintendent Vandana Gupta.

The social welfare department initiated a probe into the allegations levelled by the inmate, who somehow managed to come out of the 'Uttar Raksha Griha'. Social welfare department director Raj Kumar described the inmate's allegation as baseless.

Meanwhile, the Patna high court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought an action taken report from the additional chief secretary of the social welfare department before February 7.

Earlier, social welfare department minister Madan Sahni said the preliminary investigations didn't corroborate the allegation levelled by the girl inmate. “But the department is serious on the issue,” he asserted.

