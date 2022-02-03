STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls phase I: Richest candidate has assets worth Rs 148 crore, two have nil

Amit Agarwal of the BJP has declared the highest assets worth over Rs 148 crore, followed by S K Sharma of the BSP with Rs 112 cr and Rahul Yadav of the Samajwadi Party with just over Rs 100 cr.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA Among those in the fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the richest candidate holds assets worth over Rs 148 crore, while two nominees have declared zero assets, according to poll reforms advocacy group ADR.

Of the financially bottom-three candidates excluding those with zero assets, two have declared having around Rs 1,000, while one has Rs 10,000, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the first phase of the polls is Rs 3.72 crores, it said in a report in which it analysed self-sworn affidavits of the nominees.

Among major parties, the average of assets for 28 SP candidates analysed by the ADR is Rs 13.23 crores, while it was Rs 12.01 crore for 57 BJP candidates, Rs 8.32 crores for 29 RLD candidates, Rs 7.71 crore for 56 BSP candidates, Rs 3.08 crores for 58 INC candidates and Rs 1.23 crores for 52 AAP candidates.

Voting is scheduled for February 10 in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh with over 600 candidates, including Independents, in the fray.

Among the financially top-three candidates, Amit Agarwal of the BJP (Mathura Cantonment) has declared the highest assets worth over Rs 148 crore, followed by S K Sharma of the BSP (Mathura) with Rs 112 crore and Rahul Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (Sikandrabad) with just over Rs 100 crore, the report showed.

Notably, two candidates have declared zero assets.

These candidates are Bahujan Mukti Party's Kailash Kumar, who has filed nomination from Atrauli in Aligarh, and Rashtra Nirman Party's Km Priti, who will be contesting from the Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar, it noted.

Among the bottom three candidates in terms of finances declared are Independents Shiv Charan Lal (Etmadpur) with just Rs 1,000 worth assets and Ambedkari Hasanuram (Kheragarh seat) with Rs 1,100, the report stated.

Neel, who will be contesting from Agra North as the Bharatiya Majdoor Janata Party candidate, has declared assets worth Rs 10,000, according to the ADR.

Of all candidates, 261 (or 42 per cent) have declared liabilities in their affidavits, the report stated.

