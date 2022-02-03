STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand polls: Congress manifesto full of false promises, says BJP

Describing the manifesto as a "pack of lies", Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik said Congress has done exactly the opposite of what it has promised in the document.

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday said the Congress manifesto released by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here for the assembly polls in the state is full of false promises.

Describing the manifesto as a "pack of lies", Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik said the Congress has done exactly the opposite of what it has promised in the document while distributing tickets in the state for the elections.

Despite promising to give 40 per cent of tickets to women, the party cancelled the candidatures of some women it had fielded, including Dalit candidate Barkha Rani and Sandhya Dalakoti from Lalkuan, Kaushik alleged.

"Priyanka Gandhi should first explain this anomaly," he added.

Kaushik said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was here recently to announce that LPG prices will not be allowed to cross Rs 500 if the Congress was elected to power.

"He should first explain why LPG cylinders are selling for Rs 1,000 in his state," the BJP leader said.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot comes here and talks about unemployment, but the unemployment rate in his state is higher than Uttarakhand, Kaushik added.

In Rajasthan, the rate of unemployment is 20.3 per cent, while it is 5.6 per cent in Uttarakhand, the BJP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Manifesto Congress
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp