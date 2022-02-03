'Why would he listen to you': Amit Shah cautions RLD chief Jayant over tie-up with Akhilesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP poll strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, giving a push to the saffron campaign across western UP, warned Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury that he would be ignored by ally Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Shah made the observation while addressing a gathering in support of BJP candidates in Anupshahr constituency of Bulandshahr district in western UP on Thursday. "Jayant thinks that if the government is formed, Akhilesh Babu would listen to him. Jayant Babu you are mistaken. Someone who does not listen to his father and uncle, why would he listen to you," asked Shah. He added that if at all the SP government was formed, the RLD chief would be sidelined on the third day and SP MP Azam Khan would be released from jail to take his place.

However, Shah was quick to add that the SP had no chance of winning the upcoming polls. Firing a salvo at the Samajwadi Party on its track record over the law and order scenario during the previous regime, Shah asked Akhilesh if he could keep law and order in check in the state.

The Union Home Minister underlined the achievements of the Yogi government during the last five years mentioning direct cash transfer into farmers' accounts, ration distribution, free power connections, uninterrupted power supply in districts for longer duration, toilets, providing houses to poor and record procurement of crops.

Anupshahr in Bulandshahr is one of the 58 assembly seats going to the polls in the first phase on February 10.