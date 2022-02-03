STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Why would he listen to you': Amit Shah cautions RLD chief Jayant over tie-up with Akhilesh

Shah made the observation while addressing a gathering in support of BJP candidates in Anupshahr constituency of Bulandshahr district in western UP on Thursday

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP poll strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, giving a push to the saffron campaign across western UP, warned Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury that he would be ignored by ally Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Shah made the observation while addressing a gathering in support of BJP candidates in Anupshahr constituency of Bulandshahr district in western UP on Thursday. "Jayant thinks that if the government is formed, Akhilesh Babu would listen to him. Jayant Babu you are mistaken. Someone who does not listen to his father and uncle, why would he listen to you," asked Shah. He added that if at all the SP government was formed, the RLD chief would be sidelined on the third day and SP MP Azam Khan would be released from jail to take his place.

However, Shah was quick to add that the SP had no chance of winning the upcoming polls. Firing a salvo at the Samajwadi Party on its track record over the law and order scenario during the previous regime, Shah asked Akhilesh if he could keep law and order in check in the state.

The Union Home Minister underlined the achievements of the Yogi government during the last five years mentioning direct cash transfer into farmers' accounts, ration distribution, free power connections, uninterrupted power supply in districts for longer duration, toilets, providing houses to poor and record procurement of crops.

Anupshahr in Bulandshahr is one of the 58 assembly seats going to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Jayant Chaudhary Akhilesh Yadav Rashtriya Lok Dal Samajwadi Party BJP UP elections UP elections 2022 UP polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly elections UP assembly elections 2022
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp