73rd Republic Day: Education ministry wins best tableau award in parade

Published: 04th February 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Ministry of Education's 'Vedas to Metaverse' tableau at 73rd Republic Day

The Ministry of Education's 'Vedas to Metaverse' tableau at 73rd Republic Day. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education's tableau for the 73rd Republic Day parade has won the best tableau award in the central ministries and departments category, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the competitive presentation in the Republic Day Parade 2022! Specially delighted to see the @EduMinOfIndia tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Deptts. category," the education minister tweeted.

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development's tableau showcased the key aspects of the new National Education Policy through the theme 'Vedas to Metaverse'.

The front part of the tableau depicted the glorious past of the country in the area of education, starting from the Vedas, the Gurukul system of education and ancient universities such as Nalanda where students from all over the world used to gather.

The rear part had a glowing bulbous brain-like structure symbolising innovation and creativity. Students of different age groups accompanied the tableau and portrayed skill development and joyful learning while emphasising the latest technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

Video on the LED screens of the digital book placed atop the tableau illustrated multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, startups, robotics and metaverse. Images of educationists and scientists from ancient times to the modern age could also be seen on both sides of the tableau.

