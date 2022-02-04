Anti-Corruption Bureau official goes missing from Maharashtra's Jalna

By PTI

JALNA: An inspector posted with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Jalna in Maharashtra has been missing for the last two days, police said on Friday. Sangram Tate (40), resident of Yashwant Nagar area, left home on the evening of February 2 and did not return, as per the complaint filed by his wife at Kadim Jalna police station.

He told her that he was going to meet a friend and left his mobile phone at home, she said in the complaint. Tate had been promoted as inspector only two days earlier and transferred to the Konkan division, police sources said.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Aurangabad division SP Rahul Khade and other senior officers have been camping at Jalna to supervise the probe into Tate's disappearance, said a local police official.