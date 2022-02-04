Bihar government set to form committee to look into sexual abuse slur

By Express News Service

Patna: The Bihar government is likely to constitute a high-level committee to look into the allegations of sexual abuse of inmates of 'Aftercare Home for Female' at Gaighat in Patna in the wake of an uproar on the issue.

A senior official of the social welfare department confided on Friday that the issue related to setting up a committee to look into the matter was discussed at a meeting with senior officials of the department on Thursday.

The social welfare department officials swung into action after another video of a girl narrating her ordeal at the 'Aftercare Home for Female' went viral on social media.

She claimed that she had been spending more than two years in Gaighat based 'Uttar Raksha Grih'.

On Thursday, different women organisations voiced their concern over the government's apathy to inquire into the allegations of inmates of the 'Aftercare Home for Female' at Gaighat and demanded a judicial inquiry.

The women organisations such as Mahila Vikas Manch, All India Progressive Women's Association, Bihar Mahila Samaj, Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Samiti and Loktantrik Jan Pahal also demanded protection of women.

On February 1, a video went viral on social media in which a girl inmate accused the superintendent Vandana Gupta of forcing the inmates into immoral acts.

“Those who opposed her diktats were subjected to physical torture,” she alleged.