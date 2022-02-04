STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar government set to form committee to look into sexual abuse slur

The social welfare department officials swung into action after another video of a girl narrating her ordeal at the 'Aftercare Home for Female' went viral on social media.

Published: 04th February 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Patna: The Bihar government is likely to constitute a high-level committee to look into the allegations of sexual abuse of inmates of 'Aftercare Home for Female' at Gaighat in Patna in the wake of an uproar on the issue.

A senior official of the social welfare department confided on Friday that the issue related to setting up a committee to look into the matter was discussed at a meeting with senior officials of the department on Thursday.

The social welfare department officials swung into action after another video of a girl narrating her ordeal at the 'Aftercare Home for Female' went viral on social media.

She claimed that she had been spending more than two years in Gaighat based  'Uttar Raksha Grih'.

On Thursday, different women organisations voiced their concern over the government's apathy to inquire into the allegations of inmates of the 'Aftercare Home for Female' at Gaighat and demanded a judicial inquiry.

The women organisations such as Mahila Vikas Manch, All India Progressive Women's Association, Bihar Mahila Samaj, Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Samiti and Loktantrik Jan Pahal also demanded protection of women.

On February 1, a video went viral on social media in which a girl inmate accused the superintendent Vandana Gupta of forcing the inmates into immoral acts.

“Those who opposed her diktats were subjected to physical torture,” she alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse Aftercare Home for Female
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp