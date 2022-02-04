CBI arrests nine including two women over post-poll murder in West Bengal last year

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested nine accused, including two women, from different places in connection with a post-poll murder case in West Bengal. The arrested nine accused were identified as Swapan Paira, Bijay Patar, Tupal Nayek, Sailen Giri, Pion Saren, Arup Giri, Bikram Saren, Sarujmoni Saren and Shakar Saren.

Official spokesperson of CBI(HQ) RC Joshi said here on Friday that Tarak Sahu, a resident of Pindrakili at Jhargram in West Bengal, was allegedly attacked by the accused with iron rods and other traditional weapons on March 21, 2021 due to political rivalry.

The victim was immediately rushed to nearby Jhargram Super Speciality hospital, where he succumbed to his injures later.



A case of murder was lodged with the local Jhargram police station on the same day against 14 accused. The CBI acting on the order of the Calcutta High Court took over the case for investigation and arrested nine out of a total of 14 named accused. The CBI during the investigation ascertained the involvement of the arrested accused in the violence.

“The CBI located their whereabouts in the ongoing investigation and apprehended them in connection with the murder case of Tarak Sahu,” said the CBI spokesperson through a statement. Sources said a massive manhunt has been launched by the CBI to arrest five more absconding accused in the same case.