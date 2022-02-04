CBI may go for modernisation and renovations of units with hiked allocations in union budget

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the allocation of Rs 911.86 crore in the union budget for the establishment expenditure during the fiscal year of 2022-23, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the country's premier investigation agency, may go further for a mega renovation of training establishments, modernization of its forensic units and completion of other establishment-related on-going works.

Sources said that the Central Bureau of Investigation, tasked with investigating and prosecuting major corruption and criminal cases, may also go for reducing the existing shortages of personnel and officials in addition to the modernisation and renovation works during the fiscal year of 2022-23.

As per an official figure, the Central Bureau of Investigation was allotted Rs 835.39 crore to meet its establishment expenditures during the previous 2021-22. And that amount was further revised and enhanced to Rs 870.50 from Rs 835.39 crore for 2021-22.

" This year, the total allocation in the union budget of the country for the CBI has been made to Rs 911.86 crore-that is around 4.75% hike from the previous year's allocation", a source added.

At present, the CBI has a working strength of 5,899 officials and personnel against the total sanctioned strength of 7,272 as on March 31 in 2020. So, the vacancies for 1,374 posts, right from the rank of the executive to the canteen posts, amid an increase in the number of cases for investigations exist in the agency.

"In such a requiring situation, the agency will certainly go for reducing shortages of staffs and manpower with a chunk of fund earmarking from the allotted amounts", hoped a source.

With a good number of cases related to corruption frauds, high-profile criminal activities and others of serious natures being referred by the Courts and recommended by the respective states every year for investigation for last few years, the agency has an urgent need to revamp its strength as well as establishment units further.

As the finance minister read-out during her 4th consecutive budget speech, the allocation has been made to the CBI for establishment-related expenditures as the agency is tasked with investigating of corruption cases lodged against the public officials, private individuals, businesses and other major crimes.

It is also learnt that the CBI may also utilize a substantial amount earmarking out of a total allocation for purchasing land and starting construction works of new offices and other residential units on the purchased land in future.