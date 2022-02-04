Centre robbing poor and giving all to rich: Rahul Gandhi

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at BJP for creating two Indias — one for the rich and another for the poor. He said the Centre was extracting money from the poor and giving it to a handful of rich.

He said there is also an ideological problem. “Nation is facing a dangerous situation, confronted with 2-3 major challenges owing to BJP and its ideology. One rich India of a few hundreds and another of crores of poor. The poor fear none. Over 40% of the people’s wealth remains with just 100 rich people.” He added BJP has made sure that 80% of India contributes to the wealth of the remaining 20%.

He said India is a bouquet of flowers, where imposing any particular ideology on others is unacceptable. “India doesn’t belong to a particular ideology but a set of beliefs, from different states. BJP and RSS want thrust their ideology on all states. BJP has spread hatred across the country. Patriotism means strengthening and uniting the country,” he said at a gathering at Science College ground in Raipur.

Rahul was accorded a warm welcome in tribal tradition. He launched a scheme of the Congress government — Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Kisan Mazdoor Yojana for landless agricultural labourers and those surviving on traditional occupations and another programme — Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Club (Youth Friends’ Club) to be formed in every village panchayat and municipal bodies.