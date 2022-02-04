CM Yogi Adityanath makes debut in UP poll battle, files nomination flanked by Amit Shah

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling it an ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) not only for himself but for the Bharatiya Janata Party after a tenure of five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made his debut in the electoral battle for the UP assembly by filing his nomination papers from Gorakhpur Urban seat, his stronghold, on Friday. The voting for the nine seats of Gorakhpur district will take place in phase-6 on March 3.

While filing his papers, the CM was flanked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Gorakhpur collectorate giving out a loud message and strong optics over the unflinching support of the BJP top brass to Yogi in UP.

Other prominent leaders among those present on the occasion included Union education minister and UP poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP UP president Swatantradev Singh, ally NISHAD party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad and all the nine candidates announced by the party for seats falling in Gorakhpur districts.

The occasion witnessed a huge gathering of sitting BJP MLAs from adjoining districts and candidates of adjoining districts braving the inclement weather.

"The BJP is the biggest organisation in the world. In 2017, the party formed the government in UP. In 2019, when the SP-BSP alliance was formed, political analysts had written the party off, but under the guidance of Amit Shah, the Mahagathbandhan fell flat. There is no negative feedback from UP people about the BJP government," Adityanath said while addressing party workers before filing his papers.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would be repeating the history of 2014, 2017 and 2019. "In 2013, I was made in charge of UP. People were skeptical about our performance saying the BJP would not touch double digits. The BJP won 73 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In 2017, we bagged more than 300 seats. The foundation of good governance was laid under Yogi Adityanath. Today UP is free from the mafia. Either they are in jail or have left UP or are in the list of the opposition parties," said Shah amid cheers of party workers.

The BJP has been the first party to have declared that the sitting CM will be contesting the election following which main opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also announced his candidature from Karhal, his stronghold, in Mainpuri assembly seat.

This is the first state assembly election for both Adityanath and Akhilesh.

Yogi Adityanath has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha five times since 1998 till 2014. He did not contest the 2017 UP Assembly elections and was instead elected to the UP Legislative Council. Ahead of the nomination on Friday, Adityanath offered prayers at and performed "Rudrabhishek" and "havan pooja" at Gorakshnath temple of which he is also the head priest. Gorakhnath temple is a revered shrine in Purvanchal and the adjoining state of Bihar and also neighbouring Nepal. Moreover, political experts believe that Yogi Adityanath has a sway over at least 60-65 seats of Purvanchal.

It was for the first time that Amit Shah joined a candidate in filing his nomination papers. It is not a coincidence but a significant part of the strategy of the saffron brigade.

“It is an attempt to win the fortress of Purvanchal which is of great significance to the BJP. It is associated with the pride of the party for PM Modi and CM Yogi both represent this region. Moreover, to form the government in UP, any party would require to win eastern UP,” says Prof AK Mishra, a prominent political scientist of Lucknow.

Significantly, the BJP had registered a big win in the 2017 assembly elections by bagging 134 seats along with its allies of the total 171 seats across 28 districts of eastern UP. The SP and Congress in alliance had won 21 seats while the BSP could get just 13 seats in Purvanchal in 2017. The BJP would want to repeat the previous performance and the presence of Amit Shah at Yogi’s nomination was a step in that direction.

“If the BJP is able to repeat its 2017 performance in eastern UP, not only the party but Yogi Adityanath would also emerge stronger in the party,” says JP Shukla, a political commentator.

Yogi Adityanath’s assets as per his affidavit:

Assets worth Rs 1,54,94,054 comprising Rs one lakh cash in hand, balance of six bank accounts and savings.

A Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 12,000

A revolver worth Rs 1,00,000 and a rifle worth Rs 80,000.

A pair of gold ear rings (kundal) weighing 20 grams worth Rs 49,000

A gold chain and Rudraksha neck piece weighing 10 grams worth Rs 20,000.

Income of Rs 13,20,653 in FY 2020-21; Rs 15,68,799 in FY 2019-20; Rs 18,27,639 in FY 2018-19; Rs 14,38,670 in FY 2017-18.

No agricultural or non-agricultural property

No vehicle registered in his name nor does he have any liabilities.