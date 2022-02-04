CPIM releases Draft Political Resolution, blames BJP for falling foreign affairs with neighbouring countries

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released the Draft Political Resolution on Friday to isolate and defeat the BJP with a renewed political vigour to save the democracy of the country.

The CPI (M) vehemently attributed the falling foreign relations of India with the neighbouring countries, like China and Pakistan, to the BJP-led governments' complete surrender before the US imperialism.

In the Draft Political Resolution, for the 23rd Congress, scheduled to start from April 6 to 10 at Kannur in Kerala, the CPIM has stated, “The BJP government has completely surrendered to US strategic, political and security designs, emerging as a steadfast subordinate ally of US imperialism. This is having serious consequences for relations with our neighbours and India’s international standing."

Speaking to the media after releasing the Draft Political Resolution, general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the BJP’s return to form a government with more seats and a higher percentage of votes has scripted a communal nationalist jingoistic narrative and shook the foundations of a secular constitution of the country.

He also accused the BJP of legalising political corruption and looting the national assets. He slammed the BJP government further for abrogating Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and also for bringing the anti-Constitution Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

More surprisingly, the CPM also lashed out at the BJP government for starting the construction of the temple at Ayodhya. Yechury further alleged that the RSS driven Hindutava Rashtra agenda has been perniciously destroying the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic.

Drawing the political line of the party against the BJP government through resolution, the CPIM leaders took a resolution to isolate and defeat the BJP by uniting the Left forces to mobile the people in the class and mass struggles in a powerful militant manner.

“In the draft Political Resolution, the CPIM has also resolved to work for a broad mobilisation of all secular forces against Hindutava communalism. The CPIM has also taken a political resolution to cooperate with secular opposition parties in the Parliament on agreed issues. It has also decided to support joint platforms for united actions of the class and mass organisations."