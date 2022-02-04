STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gauhati HC upholds Assam’s new madrassa law

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the court’s judgement.

Published: 04th February 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Gauhati High Court

Gauhati High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Friday upheld the Assam Repealing Act of 2020 that repealed the Madrassa Education Provincialisation Act.

The state assembly had in 2020 passed the Assam Repealing Act of 2020 to convert the state-funded Madrassas into general schools.

Dismissing a writ petition, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Soumitra Saikia said the claim of the 13 petitioners that the state-funded Madrassas are minority institutions and were established and administered by the minority had no foundation and as such, unacceptable.

“The Madrasas in question, which are wholly maintained out of State funds, cannot impart religious instructions in terms of the mandate of Article 28(1) of the Constitution of India,” the court observed.

Advocate General Debajit Saikia had submitted to the court that the changes effected by the state government affected only the state-funded provincialised Madrasas. He had argued that the new law had no bearing on the functioning of the “Community Madrasas”, “Qawmi Madrasas” or “Maktabs”.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the court’s judgement.

“Division Bench of Hon'ble Gauhati High Court in a landmark judgment delivered today upheld the Act of 2020 to repeal Madrassa Education Provincialisation Acts and also upheld all other notifications to convert 397 provincialised madrassas to general educational institutions,” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gauhati High Court Madrassa Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp