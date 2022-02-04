STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana govt moves SC challenging HC order staying 75% quota for locals in private jobs

Published: 04th February 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:50 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government moved the Supreme Court on Friday against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the state's law providing for 75 per cent quota to local people in private sector jobs.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana agreed to take it up on February 7 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned it for urgent listing.

A day after the Punjab and Haryana Court announced an interim stay on the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 that aims to provide 75 per cent quota to locals in private sector jobs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order. The hearing in the matter in the Supreme Court is fixed for February 7.

"Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is implemented to strive employment opportunities for Haryanavi youth. We will defend the case strongly so as to secure the future of Haryana's youth," he said.

Khattar said that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the Haryana government had put the matter before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana's bench saying that he was given only 90 seconds to defend the state government.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Thursday stayed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, and admitted a petition challenging its validity.

