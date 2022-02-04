STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4,30,296 with 523 fresh cases

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 203, followed by state capital Ranchi (128) and Bokaro (38).

Published: 04th February 2022

covid test

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand on Friday reported 523 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 less than the previous day, as the tally mounted to 4,30,296, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 5,308 as two more persons, one each from Ramgarh and Chatra districts, succumbed to the virus, it said.

Jharkhand now has 3,256 active cases, while 4,21,732 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

About two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 53,100 since Thursday, it added.

