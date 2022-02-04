STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appointed as University Grants Commission​ chairman

Kumar, whose tenure at JNU was marred with controversies, is currently holding the charge as acting VC of the varsity, after his tenure expired last year.

Published: 04th February 2022 02:41 PM

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar comes out after meeting HRD officials at Sashtri Bhavan in New Delhi Wednesday

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadeesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), officials said on Friday. Kumar, whose tenure at JNU was marred with controversies, is currently holding the charge as acting VC of the varsity, after his tenure expired last year.

"Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed the new UGC chairman," a senior official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) confirmed. The post of the UGC chairman fell vacant on December 7 after Prof DP Singh, who had taken charge in 2018, resigned upon turning 65.

The post of the vice-chairman of the higher education regulator is also vacant. The Ministry is yet to appoint Kumar's successor at JNU.

