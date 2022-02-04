Legacy challenges of our unsettled and disputed borders have become more complex: Vice Chief of Army

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian army’s Vice Chief on Thursday said that the battlefield has been transformed and it is the “legacy challenges” existing along the borders have become complex for the way the character of war is changing.

Lt Gen MK Pandey said, “Legacy challenges of our unsettled and disputed borders have become more complex in the face of changing character of future wars. New tools of aggression, riding on disruptive technologies, and hostile actions that exploit the ambiguous Grey Zone of traditional war and peace, have transformed the battle-space.”

And, the way the domain of warfare is expanding we will have to adopt not only the new technologies but also will have to enhance “inter-agency cohesion” said Lt gen Pande.

“The rapidly expanding domains of Cyber, Space and Informatics, necessitate a new approach to warfare. The concept of Multi-Domain Operations, as a structured attempt to find answers to these new levers of competition and combat, is finding traction amongst modern militaries, the world over. This requires synergistic application of resources,” Vice Chief said.

“We need to shed the classic war and peace disposition and enhance inter-agency cohesion. In fact, the critical need for all organs of the state, to work in unison towards the National Objective, has been the core takeaway of the past year,” he added.

“To succeed in war, we will have to be pro-active in building a Credible Deterrence, thereby, defeating the adversary's efforts to achieve its strategic goals and deterring military escalation. We are cognisant of these requirements.”

Indian Army has stepped towards building capabilities and capacities to fight in a multi-dimensional war, “The Indian Army is actively involved in modernising and evolving, keeping the future of conflicts in mind. At present, the Indian Army is building a credible and balanced force posture, to deter escalation towards an armed conflict,” said Lt Gen MK Pande.